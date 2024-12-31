Infonomena by Bret Swanson

An Energy Epiphany?
A.I. is pushing Microsoft, Amazon, and even big banks to prioritize energy abundance. Will the EPA and SEC continue standing in their way?
  
Bret Swanson
Draghi, Fink Rethink Net Zero Mindset
Energy and economic dynamism are inseparable.
  
Bret Swanson
A Growing Market Problem: The Outsize Role of Proxy Advisors
Why do just two consulting firms dominate tens of trillions of dollars worth of corporate decision-making?
  
Bret Swanson

