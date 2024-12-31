Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
"Our Institutions Are Too Sterile."
Elliott Parker delivers a diagnosis of corporate stagnation – and a strategy to revive creativity and growth in the A.I. era.
Feb 14
•
Bret Swanson
4
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
"Our Institutions Are Too Sterile."
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Correcting the Congressional Record on Covid Vaccines
A letter to the House Covid Committee on the "millions saved" claim
Jan 14
•
Bret Swanson
35
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Correcting the Congressional Record on Covid Vaccines
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
December 2024
Quick 2024 Space Update
The reusable revolution; Starlink continues to lead the way.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
3
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Quick 2024 Space Update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Giant Productivity Gap
And the potential for A.I. and DOGE to unleash a new productivity boom.
Dec 11, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
4
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
The Giant Productivity Gap
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
November 2024
Our Election Estimate Favors Optimistic "Back to the Future" Coalition
Early vote tilts to GOP. Democrats need extraordinary Election Day vote.
Nov 5, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
9
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Our Election Estimate Favors Optimistic "Back to the Future" Coalition
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
October 2024
If Trump Wins
Inflation, deportation, Ukraine, Vance, censorship, sabotage: Eighteen things on our mind.
Oct 25, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
17
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
If Trump Wins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
"A Billion Times" A.I. Inference Increase
Nvidia surges, again; Google buys 500 MW of nuclear power; Oklo gets DOE approval; Amazon invests in X-energy.
Oct 17, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
7
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
"A Billion Times" A.I. Inference Increase
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
September 2024
An Energy Epiphany?
A.I. is pushing Microsoft, Amazon, and even big banks to prioritize energy abundance. Will the EPA and SEC continue standing in their way?
Sep 25, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
7
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
An Energy Epiphany?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Draghi, Fink Rethink Net Zero Mindset
Energy and economic dynamism are inseparable.
Sep 13, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
6
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Draghi, Fink Rethink Net Zero Mindset
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
A Growing Market Problem: The Outsize Role of Proxy Advisors
Why do just two consulting firms dominate tens of trillions of dollars worth of corporate decision-making?
Sep 11, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
4
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
A Growing Market Problem: The Outsize Role of Proxy Advisors
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2024
Escalation, Admission, Alliance
Information War update: France arrests Telegram CEO; Zuck admits U.S. government coerced Facebook; Brazil threatens Musk; RFK Jr. backs Trump.
Aug 30, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
11
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
Escalation, Admission, Alliance
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
July 2024
The Censorship Boomerang
The illiberal fantasy class blindfolded itself on Biden. Meanwhile, in a blow to free speech, the Supreme Court's Murthy v. Missouri opinion shows it…
Jul 4, 2024
•
Bret Swanson
15
Share this post
Infonomena by Bret Swanson
The Censorship Boomerang
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 Bret Swanson, Entropy Economics LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts