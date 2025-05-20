Infonomena by Bret Swanson

Infonomena by Bret Swanson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
3dEdited

"Or by a select few gatekeepers at “approved” social media outlets, A.I. chatbots, science journals, Internet magazines, and government bureaus?" OH HELL NO. WE WANT THE TRUTH. AND OH BOY DID WE EVER LEARN ALOT ABOUT THEM. THEY'RE SCOURGE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margot Mainbrace's avatar
Margot Mainbrace
3d

Excellent argument and summary. I don't care how tired people get of discussing this era - until we've learned our lessons the conversation must continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bret Swanson, Entropy Economics LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture