Infonomena by Bret Swanson

Mindy McCubbin
Jul 3Edited

I love this tribute. Bill talked of you often, and how fond he was of you and your wife. He will be missed by so many. Thank you so much for sharing this, Bret.

Douglas Karr
Jul 3

Wonderful tribute.

© 2025 Bret Swanson, Entropy Economics LLC
