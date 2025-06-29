I enjoyed this conversation with Dr. Randy Bock. We discussed the giant benefits, and perilous confusions, of information overload. How the so-called experts became complacent over the last decade, and got so much wrong. Why threats to their authority led them to censor their challengers. And how, despite that suppression of information, millions of people using the Internet still outperformed those experts on issue after issue.

We discuss my recent article: Outrunning the Complacent Class: How the exaflood demolished the Covid pseudocrats and empowered a counter-elite.

