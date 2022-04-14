We study infonomena – the economic, financial, and cultural implications of information.

Claude Shannon

And deliver weekly insights on silicon, mobile, crypto, A.I., robots, bio/health, and energy tech… the entrepreneurs and firms building the future… and the markets and public policies trying to keep up.

For 20-plus years, we’ve advised individual and institutional investors and tech firms, synthesizing data and trends across diverse industries and policy topics. More importantly, we’ve pointed the way to the future, helping clients make decisions in a highly uncertain world. (Read our bio.) Now we are expanding our reach.

With our new channel Infonomena, we deliver:

occasional public posts, short updates, and data-points;

a weekly analytical essay or presentation;

audio and video conversations with the most interesting people in science, tech, venture, finance, politics, even sports; and

long-form research on major tech and economic forces.

Our research may center on information technology – networks, computing, software. Because these forces are so powerful and pervasive, however, our work often spans a broad and eclectic array of innovations and policy debates.

Past research includes:

In coming months, we’ll be focusing on Web3 and crypto, the future of healthcare and bio-tech post-Covid, the information wars over free speech and data credibility, energy and the ESG investing juggernaut, and the multifaceted interplay of all these themes with China.

